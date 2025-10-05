Mather Group LLC. Has $15.32 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,831 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,327 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $15,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.10, for a total value of $542,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 515,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,916,569.70. This trade represents a 0.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $3,022,853.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 44,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,825,943.60. The trade was a 23.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,845,122 shares of company stock worth $4,731,747,929. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $219.51 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.38 and a 12-month high of $242.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $226.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.26.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

