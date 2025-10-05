MBX Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:MBX) Receives $39.88 Average Target Price from Brokerages

MBX Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:MBX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.8750.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MBX shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of MBX Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MBX Biosciences in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of MBX Biosciences from $38.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th.

MBX Biosciences Stock Down 0.4%

Insider Activity at MBX Biosciences

MBX opened at $16.69 on Thursday. MBX Biosciences has a 52 week low of $4.81 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.60. The company has a market capitalization of $560.68 million and a PE ratio of -3.68.

In other MBX Biosciences news, Director Patrick J. Heron purchased 666,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $11,999,988.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 5,219,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,949,920. The trade was a 14.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MBX Biosciences

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in MBX Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in MBX Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in MBX Biosciences by 102.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,424 shares during the last quarter. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MBX Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Virtus Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in MBX Biosciences by 9.6% in the second quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter.

About MBX Biosciences

MBX Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of precision peptide therapies for the treatment of endocrine and metabolic disorders. Its lead product candidate is MBX 2109, a parathyroid hormone peptide prodrug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial designed as a potential long-acting hormone replacement therapy for the treatment of chronic hypoparathyroidism.

