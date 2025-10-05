McCarthy & Cox Purchases Shares of 915 Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

McCarthy & Cox purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 915 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 140,122 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $26,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,136,311 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $249,295,000 after purchasing an additional 63,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 304,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total transaction of $3,953,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,914,260. The trade was a 26.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,715 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.64, for a total value of $601,752.60. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,548,039.20. This represents a 2.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,845,122 shares of company stock worth $4,731,747,929 in the last quarter. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $219.51 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.38 and a 1-year high of $242.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $226.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $2.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.28.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Research lowered Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.26.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

