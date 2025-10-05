McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.82 per share and revenue of $1.7116 billion for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, October 7, 2025 at 8:00 AM ET.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $68.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.02 and its 200 day moving average is $72.88. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $63.66 and a 52 week high of $86.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.63.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 14th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is 62.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MKC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.29.

Institutional Trading of McCormick & Company, Incorporated

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MKC. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 563.0% during the second quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 13,794 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 474,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,992,000 after purchasing an additional 24,671 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 307,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 75,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,695,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 37,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

