Meta Platforms, Inc. $META Holdings Lowered by Generate Investment Management Ltd

Generate Investment Management Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 95,949 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 46,182 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up 3.9% of Generate Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Generate Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $70,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 237.5% in the second quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 54 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $710.56 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $479.80 and a 12 month high of $796.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $753.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $675.45.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $1.39. The business had revenue of $47.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.55 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 39.99%.The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.16 earnings per share. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is currently 7.60%.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $741.50, for a total transaction of $384,838.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 29,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,120,428. This trade represents a 1.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $757.47, for a total transaction of $352,223.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,371,837.64. This trade represents a 5.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 214,182 shares of company stock valued at $164,955,168. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial set a $880.00 target price on Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. HSBC upgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $610.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $775.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $780.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $830.02.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

