Meta Platforms, Inc. $META Shares Sold by Smith Anglin Financial LLC

Smith Anglin Financial LLC lowered its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,640 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,551 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $20,230,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Permanent Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.9% during the first quarter. Permanent Capital Management LP now owns 1,891 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.1% during the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 56,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,471,000 after acquiring an additional 5,154 shares during the period. Finally, Prospect Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.7% during the first quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial set a $880.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $780.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $620.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $830.02.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $710.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $753.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $675.45. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $479.80 and a fifty-two week high of $796.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $1.39. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The firm had revenue of $47.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 15,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.43, for a total value of $11,939,605.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher K. Cox sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $775.95, for a total transaction of $46,557,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 237,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,059,219.75. This represents a 20.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 214,182 shares of company stock worth $164,955,168 in the last three months. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

