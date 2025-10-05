Meta Platforms, Inc. $META Stake Lowered by Montis Financial LLC

Montis Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,024 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Montis Financial LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 237.5% in the second quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 54 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 102.6% during the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $741.50, for a total transaction of $384,838.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 29,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,120,428. The trade was a 1.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $748.72, for a total transaction of $387,088.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 10,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,506,666.72. The trade was a 4.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 214,182 shares of company stock valued at $164,955,168. 13.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on META shares. Truist Financial set a $880.00 target price on Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $845.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $830.02.

Get Our Latest Report on Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Stock Down 2.3%

Meta Platforms stock opened at $710.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $479.80 and a fifty-two week high of $796.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $753.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $675.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $1.39. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 39.99%.The company had revenue of $47.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 7.60%.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.