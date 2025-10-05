Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Buy

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday.

MU has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. CLSA began coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.77.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Trading Up 2.2%

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

MU opened at $187.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $210.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.56. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $61.54 and a 52 week high of $191.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.06%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total transaction of $2,460,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 131,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,584,383.20. This represents a 10.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.67, for a total value of $278,070.68. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 20,146 shares in the company, valued at $2,330,287.82. This represents a 10.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,456 shares of company stock valued at $15,698,445 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Micron Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 1.9% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 3.5% during the second quarter. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. boosted its position in Micron Technology by 1.5% during the second quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 6,805 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 0.6% during the second quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 19,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 3.7% during the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Micron Technology

(Get Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.