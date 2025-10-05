Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Earns “Buy” Rating from Royal Bank Of Canada

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Friday,MarketScreener Latest Ratings reports. They currently have a $640.00 target price on the software giant’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.71% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 target price (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $605.00 to $613.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Arete lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $700.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $617.63.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $517.35 on Friday. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $344.79 and a 1 year high of $555.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $512.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $467.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.30. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.15% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The business had revenue of $76.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Microsoft has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total transaction of $75,315,699.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 790,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,206,272.56. The trade was a 15.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 4,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.32, for a total value of $2,557,502.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 39,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,624,012.52. This represents a 11.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Real Talk Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Real Talk Capital LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 144,852 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $54,376,000 after acquiring an additional 40,860 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 24,210 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,042,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 86,477 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $32,463,000 after acquiring an additional 6,617 shares during the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

