Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. $MAA Shares Sold by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust decreased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MAA. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.8% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.1% in the first quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.6% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.7% during the second quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 2,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.5% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MAA. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $170.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Mizuho raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $161.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $177.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.78.

MAA opened at $136.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.85 and its 200-day moving average is $150.76. The stock has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.07 and a twelve month high of $173.38.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $549.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.19 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 25.98%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.240 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 8.650-8.890 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $6.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.69%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

