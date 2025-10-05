Midwest Financial Group LLC Buys 747 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Midwest Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 34.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,932 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its position in Broadcom by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $338.37 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.10 and a 52-week high of $374.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 86.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $318.43 and a 200-day moving average of $257.77.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 60.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on AVGO. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $295.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $342.00 price objective (up previously from $304.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.22.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,498 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.66, for a total transaction of $2,606,754.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 313,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,932,307.80. The trade was a 2.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 368,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.91, for a total transaction of $124,620,194.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 37,722,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,746,821,463.94. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and sold 666,071 shares worth $225,623,008. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

