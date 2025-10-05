Mining Stocks To Consider – October 3rd

IREN, Lithium Americas, and USA Rare Earth are the three Mining stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Mining stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is the exploration, extraction and processing of minerals and metals such as gold, copper, iron ore or coal. By buying these equities, investors gain exposure to commodity price movements and the operational risks inherent in the mining industry—such as regulatory changes, environmental factors and geopolitical developments. As cyclical assets, mining stocks often rise when global demand for raw materials strengthens and fall during economic slowdowns. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mining stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

IREN (IREN)

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Lithium Americas (LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LAC

USA Rare Earth (USAR)

USA Rare Earth, Inc. is domestic supplier of rare earth magnets and heavy rare earth elements. It is developing a vertically integrated, domestic supply chain for rare earth element magnet production, with a facility in Stillwater, Oklahoma, and mining rights to the Round Top heavy rare earth and critical minerals deposit in West Texas.

Read Our Latest Research Report on USAR

Recommended Stories