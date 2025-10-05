Montero Mining and Exploration (CVE:MON) Shares Up 89.5% – Should You Buy?

Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd. (CVE:MON – Get Free Report) rose 89.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.60 and last traded at C$0.54. Approximately 942,284 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,755% from the average daily volume of 50,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

Montero Mining and Exploration Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 494.64, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.29 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.78. The company has a market cap of C$4.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.52.

About Montero Mining and Exploration

Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile. It holds a 100% interest in the Avispa CopperMolybdenum Project that covers an area of 459 square kilometers located in the Atacama Desert of northern Chile.

