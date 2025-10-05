Montero Mining and Exploration (CVE:MON) Trading 89.5% Higher – Here’s Why

Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd. (CVE:MON – Get Free Report) shares shot up 89.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.60 and last traded at C$0.54. 942,284 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,755% from the average session volume of 50,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

Montero Mining and Exploration Stock Up 1.9%

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.29 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 494.64, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.59 million, a P/E ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.52.

About Montero Mining and Exploration

(Get Free Report)

Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile. It holds a 100% interest in the Avispa CopperMolybdenum Project that covers an area of 459 square kilometers located in the Atacama Desert of northern Chile.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Montero Mining and Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montero Mining and Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.