Montero Mining and Exploration (CVE:MON) Trading 89.5% Higher – Still a Buy?

Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd. (CVE:MON – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 89.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.60 and last traded at C$0.54. 942,284 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,755% from the average session volume of 50,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

Montero Mining and Exploration Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.59 million, a PE ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.29 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 494.64.

About Montero Mining and Exploration

Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile. It holds a 100% interest in the Avispa CopperMolybdenum Project that covers an area of 459 square kilometers located in the Atacama Desert of northern Chile.

