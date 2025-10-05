Moody’s Corporation $MCO Stake Lessened by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $12,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCO. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter worth $328,595,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 21.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,530,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $712,777,000 after buying an additional 265,389 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 142.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 71,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,083,000 after buying an additional 238,569 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 10.3% in the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,311,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,159,185,000 after buying an additional 215,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 70.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 447,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,370,000 after buying an additional 184,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.24, for a total value of $455,891.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 2,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,699.52. This represents a 29.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.65, for a total transaction of $212,749.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 61,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,451,077.50. The trade was a 0.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,423 shares of company stock valued at $4,812,135. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Stock Up 0.6%

Moody’s stock opened at $485.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $503.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $481.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Moody’s Corporation has a one year low of $378.71 and a one year high of $531.93.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 60.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.28 earnings per share. Moody’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-14.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Moody’s Corporation will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $520.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $525.00 to $552.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $595.00 to $597.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $528.00 target price on shares of Moody’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $541.21.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MCO

About Moody’s

(Free Report)

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.