Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS) Price Target Raised to GBX 5,250

Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS – Free Report) had its price target upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 5,000 to GBX 5,250 in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MGNS has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Morgan Sindall Group from GBX 4,600 to GBX 5,000 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 4,800 price target on shares of Morgan Sindall Group in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,016.67.

Morgan Sindall Group Stock Up 1.5%

MGNS stock opened at GBX 4,950 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4,366.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4,017.93. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 1,592.66, a PEG ratio of -68.20 and a beta of 1.31. Morgan Sindall Group has a twelve month low of GBX 2,900 and a twelve month high of GBX 4,965.

Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported GBX 153.10 EPS for the quarter. Morgan Sindall Group had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 21.60%. On average, equities analysts predict that Morgan Sindall Group will post 238.9649924 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Sindall Group

In other news, insider Kelly Gangotra purchased 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,510 per share, for a total transaction of £29,766. 13.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Morgan Sindall Group Company Profile

Morgan Sindall Group plc, the Partnerships, Fit Out and Construction Services Group, reported an annual revenue of £4.5bn in the full year 2024. The Group employs over 8,000 employees and operates in the public, regulated and private sectors. It reports through six divisions of Partnership Housing, Mixed Use Partnerships, Fit Out, Construction, Infrastructure and Property Services.

