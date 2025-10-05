Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC Sells 950 Shares of Visa Inc. $V

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC reduced its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,441 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in V. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,518,533,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,082,431 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $56,452,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,088 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Visa by 17.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,979,720 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,847,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,954 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Visa in the first quarter valued at about $373,240,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 14,277,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,003,569,000 after acquiring an additional 955,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.30, for a total transaction of $3,589,015.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,815.10. The trade was a 95.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total transaction of $697,328.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 11,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,102,438.50. This represents a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Visa from $400.00 to $397.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Erste Group Bank lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective (up from $405.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Visa from $390.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $385.96.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V stock opened at $349.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $641.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $343.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $346.75. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $273.24 and a one year high of $375.51.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.13. Visa had a net margin of 52.16% and a return on equity of 58.93%. The company had revenue of $10.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.05%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

