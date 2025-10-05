Newell Brands Inc. $NWL Shares Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,522 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NWL. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 212.6% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 194.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,326 shares during the period. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 146,542.9% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 10,258 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newell Brands

In related news, CEO Melanie Arlene Huet sold 8,800 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total value of $44,968.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 52,007 shares in the company, valued at $265,755.77. The trade was a 14.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NWL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Newell Brands from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Newell Brands from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Newell Brands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Newell Brands from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.44.

Newell Brands Stock Up 3.7%

Newell Brands stock opened at $5.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $11.78. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.53.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 8.48% and a negative net margin of 3.29%.The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Newell Brands has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.660-0.70 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.160-0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is -47.46%.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

