Nick Hampton Buys 25,000 Shares of Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) Stock

Tate & Lyle plc (LON:TATE – Get Free Report) insider Nick Hampton acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 369 per share, for a total transaction of £92,250.

Tate & Lyle Trading Down 1.7%

LON TATE opened at GBX 365 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 1,057.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.66, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 509.72 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 528.77. Tate & Lyle plc has a 1 year low of GBX 365 and a 1 year high of GBX 848.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Tate & Lyle from GBX 600 to GBX 620 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Tate & Lyle from GBX 670 to GBX 540 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Tate & Lyle from GBX 800 to GBX 460 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 540.

Tate & Lyle Company Profile

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

