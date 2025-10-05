Ninety One UK Ltd Increases Stake in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 24.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,102,194 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 810,504 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up about 2.7% of Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,130,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 62.1% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. PFS Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 38.4% during the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $338.37 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.10 and a 1 year high of $374.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 86.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $318.43 and its 200 day moving average is $257.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The business had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 60.20%.

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total transaction of $1,354,063.26. Following the sale, the insider owned 25,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,798,106.90. The trade was a 13.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 148,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.67, for a total transaction of $49,879,007.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 825,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,088,746.66. The trade was a 15.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and have sold 666,071 shares valued at $225,623,008. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Broadcom from $355.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective (up from $325.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 5th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Broadcom from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $357.22.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

