Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Nitto Denko Stock Up 1.7%

OTCMKTS:NDEKY opened at $24.75 on Thursday. Nitto Denko has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $25.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.85.

Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Nitto Denko will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

About Nitto Denko

Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Oceania. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes.

