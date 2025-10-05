Northland Capmk Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for PHINIA

PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Free Report) – Northland Capmk cut their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of PHINIA in a report issued on Wednesday, October 1st. Northland Capmk analyst B. Brooks now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.35 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.37. The consensus estimate for PHINIA’s current full-year earnings is $4.21 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for PHINIA’s Q4 2026 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.28. PHINIA had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 3.22%.The firm had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. PHINIA has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PHIN. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PHINIA from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of PHINIA in a report on Friday, July 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of PHINIA in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded PHINIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on PHINIA from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PHINIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

NYSE PHIN opened at $56.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.98. PHINIA has a one year low of $36.25 and a one year high of $59.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. PHINIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.70%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of PHINIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in PHINIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its holdings in PHINIA by 350.0% in the second quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in PHINIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in PHINIA by 853.0% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. 90.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments.

