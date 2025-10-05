Northside Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Northside Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,861 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Northside Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pachira Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. HFG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,778 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Guided Capital Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Guided Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,858 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total transaction of $61,736,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,399,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,305,251,251.17. This represents a 4.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total transaction of $44,052,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,183,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,765,768.80. The trade was a 3.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,097,407 shares of company stock worth $714,378,504 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $187.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $178.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.36. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $191.05.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The company’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $195.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.00.

Get Our Latest Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.