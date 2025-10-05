nVent Electric PLC $NVT Shares Acquired by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVT. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 9,038.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 182,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,552,000 after acquiring an additional 180,218 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 15.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 108,666.7% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 6,520 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other nVent Electric news, CAO Randolph A. Wacker sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $267,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 27,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,452,202.25. The trade was a 9.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Beth Wozniak sold 42,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total value of $3,776,348.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 49,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,388,775.16. This trade represents a 46.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 261,111 shares of company stock valued at $23,367,520. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

nVent Electric Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of nVent Electric stock opened at $97.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.20. nVent Electric PLC has a 52-week low of $41.71 and a 52-week high of $101.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.32.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $963.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.96 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The company’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. nVent Electric has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.860-0.880 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.220-3.300 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that nVent Electric PLC will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is presently 22.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NVT shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up previously from $89.00) on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Monday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on nVent Electric from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on nVent Electric from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.43.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NVT

nVent Electric Profile

(Free Report)

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.