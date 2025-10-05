nVent Electric PLC $NVT Shares Sold by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust decreased its stake in shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVT. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in nVent Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in nVent Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in nVent Electric by 58.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in nVent Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in nVent Electric by 39.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

nVent Electric Trading Down 1.5%

NYSE NVT opened at $97.89 on Friday. nVent Electric PLC has a 12 month low of $41.71 and a 12 month high of $101.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.32.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. nVent Electric had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $963.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. nVent Electric has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.860-0.880 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.220-3.300 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that nVent Electric PLC will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 22.79%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jon D. Lammers sold 119,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.48, for a total value of $10,710,219.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 70,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,336,705.16. This trade represents a 62.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sara E. Zawoyski sold 22,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.54, for a total transaction of $1,979,639.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 66,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,966,945.60. The trade was a 24.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 261,111 shares of company stock worth $23,367,520 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NVT shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up from $89.00) on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Monday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.43.

About nVent Electric

(Free Report)

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

Featured Articles

