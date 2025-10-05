NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Sold by Peddock Capital Advisors LLC

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 397,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 4,643 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 14.5% of Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $62,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 169.3% in the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 198.2% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total value of $61,736,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,399,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,251,251.17. This represents a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.36, for a total value of $12,327,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 74,648,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,269,182,261. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,097,407 shares of company stock valued at $714,378,504. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.7%

NVDA stock opened at $187.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.36. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $191.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21. The company has a market cap of $4.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 53.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.12.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The business had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.14%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

