Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Upgraded by Hsbc Global Res to Strong-Buy Rating

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Hsbc Global Res from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on OXY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.87.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 1.4%

OXY stock opened at $44.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 0.95. Occidental Petroleum has a 1-year low of $34.78 and a 1-year high of $56.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.79.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 8.79%.The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Occidental Petroleum

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 22.5% in the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,592 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Rydar Equities Inc. bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $263,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 0.5% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 180,210 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,574,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 17.3% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,845 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alternative Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 8.6% in the second quarter. Alternative Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 23,569 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

