Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Upgraded at Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on OCUL. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $21.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.13.

Ocular Therapeutix Stock Performance

NASDAQ OCUL opened at $11.41 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.30 and its 200-day moving average is $9.73. Ocular Therapeutix has a 12-month low of $5.78 and a 12-month high of $13.85. The company has a quick ratio of 10.02, a current ratio of 10.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 1.45.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.04). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 382.51% and a negative return on equity of 71.92%. The business had revenue of $13.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ocular Therapeutix will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Ocular Therapeutix

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, insider Pravin Dugel sold 21,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $258,787.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 3,227,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,856,017.76. This represents a 0.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Heier sold 3,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $36,878.52. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 259,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,129,328.44. The trade was a 1.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,519 shares of company stock valued at $367,865. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ocular Therapeutix

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 19,194.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 67,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 67,180 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 61,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 30,460 shares during the period. Marex Group plc purchased a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the 2nd quarter valued at $502,000. Finally, Second Line Capital LLC boosted its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 385,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after buying an additional 39,369 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

