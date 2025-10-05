Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Trading Down 1.1% Following Insider Selling

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.1% on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $122.77 and last traded at $127.41. 17,350,222 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 18,501,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.80.

Specifically, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $33,678,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,780,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,913,801.48. This represents a 2.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OKLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Daiwa America raised Oklo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 27th. Barclays set a $146.00 price objective on Oklo in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Oklo from $30.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Oklo in a research note on Friday, July 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Oklo in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oklo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.77.

Oklo Stock Down 1.1%

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -303.35 and a beta of 0.69.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Sell-side analysts forecast that Oklo Inc. will post -8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oklo

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OKLO. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oklo during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Oklo during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Oklo by 125.0% during the second quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Oklo during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Oklo by 107.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oklo Company Profile

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

