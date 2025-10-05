OR Royalties (NYSE:OR) Rating Increased to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of OR Royalties (NYSE:OR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on OR. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on shares of OR Royalties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Scotiabank increased their target price on OR Royalties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of OR Royalties in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of OR Royalties in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of OR Royalties in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

OR Royalties Stock Performance

OR opened at $39.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 106.51 and a beta of 0.75. OR Royalties has a 1 year low of $17.55 and a 1 year high of $41.05.

OR Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $60.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.25 million. OR Royalties had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 35.25%. Sell-side analysts forecast that OR Royalties will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

OR Royalties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. OR Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

Institutional Trading of OR Royalties

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of OR Royalties in the 2nd quarter worth $96,617,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in OR Royalties by 116.2% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,790,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,181,000 after buying an additional 2,574,458 shares during the last quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of OR Royalties during the 1st quarter worth about $46,045,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of OR Royalties by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,040,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of OR Royalties by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,419,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

About OR Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company’s primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

