Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Receives $3.10 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.10.

OVID has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Saturday, September 27th.

Shares of OVID opened at $1.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $130.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72. Ovid Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $2.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.59.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.09 million. Ovid Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 574.44% and a negative return on equity of 58.87%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ovid Therapeutics will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 18,841 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Ovid Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Ovid Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Ovid Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Velan Capital Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 63,000 shares in the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of impactful medicines for patients and families with epilepsies and seizure-related neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing soticlestat, a novel cholesterol 24 hydroxylase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of patients with resistant epilepsies; OV329, a GABA aminotransferase inhibitor which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis complex and infantile spasms; and OV350, a small molecule direct activator of the KCC2 transporter, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating epilepsies.

