Pacific Point Advisors LLC Has $2.11 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Pacific Point Advisors LLC boosted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,645 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for 1.1% of Pacific Point Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Pacific Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its holdings in Broadcom by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. PFS Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% during the first quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 1.3% in the second quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. now owns 3,405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Challenger Wealth Management lifted its stake in Broadcom by 1.3% in the first quarter. Challenger Wealth Management now owns 3,504 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Trading Up 0.1%

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $338.37 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.10 and a 12 month high of $374.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $318.43 and a 200-day moving average of $257.77. The company has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a PE ratio of 86.32, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 148,154 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.67, for a total transaction of $49,879,007.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 825,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,088,746.66. The trade was a 15.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 368,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.91, for a total value of $124,620,194.27. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 37,722,534 shares in the company, valued at $12,746,821,463.94. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and have sold 666,071 shares valued at $225,623,008. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target (up from $325.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 5th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $420.00 price target (up previously from $400.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on Broadcom from $265.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Broadcom from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $357.22.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

