Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. $PK Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 29.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 140.9% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 11,039.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 401.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 4,229 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 186.6% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 4,668 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 47.1% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.18.

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $11.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.74. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.27 and a twelve month high of $16.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.02 and a beta of 1.83.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $672.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.37 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 0.76% and a net margin of 2.25%.The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Park Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.820-2.080 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 370.37%.

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

