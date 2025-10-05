Patrick Flynn Acquires 243 Shares of NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Stock

NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG – Get Free Report) insider Patrick Flynn purchased 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 525 per share, with a total value of £1,275.75.

Patrick Flynn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NatWest Group alerts:

On Friday, September 12th, Patrick Flynn acquired 169 shares of NatWest Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 530 per share, for a total transaction of £895.70.

NatWest Group Price Performance

Shares of LON NWG opened at GBX 548 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £44.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 919.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 528.61 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 501.37. NatWest Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 329.90 and a 1 year high of GBX 565.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NatWest Group ( LON:NWG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported GBX 30.90 earnings per share for the quarter. NatWest Group had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 13.29%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NatWest Group plc will post 45.9724712 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NWG shares. Citigroup raised their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 595 to GBX 620 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 495 price target on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 530 to GBX 615 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 475 to GBX 650 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NatWest Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 613.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NatWest Group

About NatWest Group

(Get Free Report)

We’re a UK-focussed bank serving over 20 million customers, with businesses across retail, commercial and private banking markets.

With a brand history stretching back nearly 300 years, we have our roots in the communities we serve across every nation and region of the UK. Our brands include NatWest, Royal Bank of Scotland, Ulster Bank and Coutts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.