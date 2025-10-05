Penguin Solutions (PENG) Expected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Penguin Solutions (NASDAQ:PENG – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 7th. Analysts expect Penguin Solutions to post earnings of $0.37 per share and revenue of $342.1120 million for the quarter. Penguin Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.750-1.850 EPS.Parties may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, October 7, 2025 at 4:30 PM ET.

Penguin Solutions (NASDAQ:PENG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 8th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.17. Penguin Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a positive return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $324.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.82 million. On average, analysts expect Penguin Solutions to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Penguin Solutions Stock Up 1.1%

NASDAQ:PENG opened at $27.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.10 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.18. Penguin Solutions has a 52-week low of $14.20 and a 52-week high of $28.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Penguin Solutions

In related news, Director Penny Herscher sold 2,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $52,009.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 18,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,203.24. This represents a 10.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jack A. Pacheco sold 63,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $1,575,389.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 227,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,642,145.73. This trade represents a 21.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,175 shares of company stock valued at $1,644,448. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Penguin Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Penguin Solutions by 20.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in Penguin Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Penguin Solutions by 400.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penguin Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PENG shares. Loop Capital raised their price target on Penguin Solutions from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Penguin Solutions from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Research lowered shares of Penguin Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Penguin Solutions in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Penguin Solutions from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.25.

About Penguin Solutions

Penguin Solutions, Inc engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advanced Computing, Integrated Memory, and Optimized LED. It offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced integrated memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services, including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

