Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PFGC. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $101.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Performance Food Group from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Performance Food Group from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.00.

NYSE PFGC opened at $102.62 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Performance Food Group has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $109.05.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The food distribution company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 0.54%.The firm had revenue of $16.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Performance Food Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Erika T. Davis sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $430,746.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 46,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,889,597.46. This trade represents a 8.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Donald S. Bulmer sold 1,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total transaction of $132,840.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 53,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,463,318.64. This represents a 2.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,968 shares of company stock valued at $5,944,596 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,229,169 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $489,800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318,763 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,187,869 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $407,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,703 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,966,667 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $311,899,000 after purchasing an additional 57,032 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 8.6% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 3,078,977 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $269,318,000 after purchasing an additional 244,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 22.1% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,571,507 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $224,930,000 after purchasing an additional 465,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

