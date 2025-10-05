PFG Investments LLC Acquires 1,235 Shares of Gladstone Land Corporation $LAND

PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LAND – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Gladstone Land worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accordant Advisory Group Inc boosted its holdings in Gladstone Land by 38.7% in the first quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 248,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 69,328 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 14,881 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 80,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 30,215 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Land during the first quarter valued at about $850,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Gladstone Land by 8.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 99,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 7,998 shares in the last quarter. 53.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Research raised Gladstone Land to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gladstone Land currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $14.50.

Gladstone Land Stock Performance

NASDAQ LAND opened at $9.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Gladstone Land Corporation has a twelve month low of $8.47 and a twelve month high of $13.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.68. The firm has a market cap of $334.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.15.

Gladstone Land Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.0467 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 21st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.1%. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is currently -127.27%.

About Gladstone Land

(Free Report)

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LAND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.