PFG Investments LLC Acquires 156 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF $IWP

PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 744,932.0% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 14,565,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,926,000 after acquiring an additional 14,563,421 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $89,345,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $65,138,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,260,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,087,000 after purchasing an additional 551,089 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $59,221,000. 74.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

IWP stock opened at $142.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.85 and a fifty-two week high of $145.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.10 and a 200-day moving average of $133.08.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

