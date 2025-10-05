PFG Investments LLC Acquires 351 Shares of Edison International $EIX

PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 351 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EIX. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp bought a new position in Edison International in the second quarter valued at approximately $357,000. LBP AM SA increased its holdings in Edison International by 31.8% in the second quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 79,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 19,128 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Edison International by 4.5% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 35,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Edison International by 83.9% in the second quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Edison International by 8.8% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EIX shares. Wolfe Research lowered Edison International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Edison International from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Edison International in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.61.

Edison International Stock Performance

Shares of EIX stock opened at $55.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.87. Edison International has a 52 week low of $47.73 and a 52 week high of $88.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.62. The company has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.80.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Edison International had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Edison International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.940-6.340 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 7th will be paid a $0.8275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 7th. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.0%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.60%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

