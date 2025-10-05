PFG Investments LLC Acquires 5,149 Shares of Kenvue Inc. $KVUE

PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 39.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,149 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in Kenvue in the first quarter worth about $30,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in shares of Kenvue by 378.5% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Kenvue by 120.6% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded shares of Kenvue from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kenvue in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Kenvue from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Kenvue from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.46.

Shares of KVUE stock opened at $15.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.57. Kenvue Inc. has a one year low of $15.47 and a one year high of $25.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 9.37%.The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Kenvue’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Kenvue has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.050 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This is an increase from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 13th. Kenvue’s payout ratio is 112.16%.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

