PFG Investments LLC Acquires 641 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX

PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 32.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,601 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 341.4% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

BDX stock opened at $193.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $163.33 and a 1 year high of $251.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $189.03 and a 200 day moving average of $187.38. The company has a market cap of $55.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.25.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.28. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.51%.The business had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Becton, Dickinson and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.300-14.450 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on BDX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $196.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $211.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target (up previously from $185.00) on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total transaction of $171,937.50. Following the sale, the director owned 22,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,167,375. The trade was a 3.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total transaction of $213,643.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,077.23. The trade was a 19.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,023 shares of company stock worth $562,036. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

