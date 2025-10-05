PFG Investments LLC Acquires New Holdings in OLB Group, Inc. $OLB

PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 240,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000. PFG Investments LLC owned approximately 8.54% of OLB Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OLB Group in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OLB shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded OLB Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of OLB Group in a report on Saturday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

OLB Group Price Performance

NASDAQ OLB opened at $1.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.07. OLB Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $2.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.46.

OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter. OLB Group had a negative return on equity of 202.36% and a negative net margin of 90.18%.The company had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter.

About OLB Group

The OLB Group, Inc is a diversified fintech e-commerce merchant services provider and Bitcoin crypto mining enterprise. The Company’s eCommerce platform delivers e-commerce services for a digital commerce solution to over 10,500 merchants in all 50 states. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, DMINT, Inc, is engaged in the mining of Bitcoin utilizing low carbon natural gas with over 1,000 application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC)-based S19j Pro 96T mining computers.

