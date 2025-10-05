PFG Investments LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF $IMCB

PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Free Report) by 29.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 52.2% during the first quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $49,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 306.0% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.26% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of IMCB stock opened at $83.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.02. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 55.31 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $64.02 and a 12-month high of $83.89.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (IMCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consisting of US mid-cap stocks with both growth and value characteristics. IMCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.