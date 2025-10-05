PFG Investments LLC Boosts Stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. $OMF

PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 36.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OMF. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in OneMain by 10.9% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in OneMain by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 17,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC raised its position in OneMain by 8.1% during the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 89,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,686 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in OneMain by 83.2% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 480,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,397,000 after purchasing an additional 218,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of OneMain by 13.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at OneMain

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 35,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.47, for a total value of $2,081,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 275,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,360,197. This trade represents a 11.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OMF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of OneMain in a research note on Monday, August 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on OneMain from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of OneMain in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on OneMain from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

OneMain Stock Performance

OMF opened at $56.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.32. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $63.24.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 12.63%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OneMain Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th were issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.09%.

OneMain Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

