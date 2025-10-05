PFG Investments LLC Buys 595 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF $NULV

PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 36,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 6,372 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 11,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 154,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,263,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 11.2%

NULV opened at $44.01 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $35.41 and a 12-month high of $43.39. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.19.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

