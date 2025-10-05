PFG Investments LLC Buys 664 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC $AZN

PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 58.4% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,066,000. Robbins Farley bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the second quarter worth about $1,857,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 13.1% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 6.0% in the second quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 78,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,472,000 after buying an additional 4,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on AZN shares. Berenberg Bank set a $97.00 target price on AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

AstraZeneca Price Performance

AstraZeneca stock opened at $85.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.04 and a 200-day moving average of $73.07. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $61.24 and a 52 week high of $85.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.36.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 14.68%.The business had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 200.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.97%.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

