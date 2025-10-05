PFG Investments LLC Buys New Holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust $FXF

PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (NYSEARCA:FXF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000. PFG Investments LLC owned 0.10% of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hengehold Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,135,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 45.2% in the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust during the second quarter worth about $16,025,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 334.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 20,818 shares during the period.

Get Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust alerts:

Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of FXF opened at $111.31 on Friday. Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust has a 12 month low of $96.61 and a 12 month high of $113.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.60.

Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust Company Profile

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (Basket) in exchange for deposits of Swiss Francs and distributes Swiss Francs in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Swiss Franc plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (NYSEARCA:FXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.