PFG Investments LLC Buys Shares of 14,818 Simplify Hedged Equity ETF $HEQT

PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HEQT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000. PFG Investments LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HEQT. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,940,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,205,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,441,000 after purchasing an additional 118,651 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 839,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,994,000 after buying an additional 323,081 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 819,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,428,000 after buying an additional 123,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 540,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,437,000 after acquiring an additional 32,988 shares in the last quarter.

Simplify Hedged Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of HEQT opened at $31.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 0.42. Simplify Hedged Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $27.05 and a twelve month high of $31.36.

About Simplify Hedged Equity ETF

The Simplify Hedged Equity ETF (HEQT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks capital appreciation by investing in ETFs that track the S&P 500 Index, while employing an options collar strategy. Each collar consists of an approximately 5% to 20% out-of-the-money put-spread.

Featured Articles

