PFG Investments LLC Cuts Holdings in NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI

PFG Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,679 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 4,053 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 177 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 121.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 118.9% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NXPI opened at $228.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $57.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $224.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.57. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 52 week low of $148.09 and a 52 week high of $256.62.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.06. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 17.72%.The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. NXP Semiconductors has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.890-3.300 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 17th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 48.39%.

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, EVP Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.21, for a total transaction of $216,210.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,476,281.88. This represents a 12.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Betz sold 6,785 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.34, for a total transaction of $1,542,501.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,556.80. This trade represents a 81.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,785 shares of company stock valued at $2,197,852. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NXPI. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Susquehanna increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $289.00 price target (up from $237.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.05.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

